Clouds and showers return to the Valley

Clouds will continue to thicken tonight and overnight as a disturbance pushes into the Valley. This will bring us some showers and keep temperatures from cooling off. Overnight lows will be in the mid and upper 50s.

More showers and possible thunderstorms for Sunday with highs only reaching the mid 70s. There could be a couple rounds of showers through the day and evening on Sunday. Showers and storms could still linger into the overnight hours on Sunday into Monday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s by Monday morning.

Better conditions for Monday as we will have a chance of seeing more showers, however the best chance will be in the morning hours. Skies will gradually clear out by Monday evening. Tuesday looks to be a warm day with highs reaching the lower 80s along with plenty of sunshine.