Clearing skies, warm and humid for your Friday

Chances for more thunderstorms return on Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— A few thunderstorms this evening then mostly cloudy, warm and muggy…Low: 69
— Morning clouds then turning mostly sunny Friday…High: 89…Low: 67
— Mostly sunny, hot and humid Saturday…High: 91…Low: 68
— Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms Sunday…High: 90…Low: 72
— Partly sunny, warm and humid with chances for isolated storms Monday…High: 89…Low: 68
— A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday…High: 87…Low: 70
— Scattered thunderstorms likely Wednesday…High: 86…Low: 69
— Mostly sunny next Thursday with a spotty shower possible…High: 87

