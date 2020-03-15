Clear, dry and chilly tonight

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – It was an unforgettable season for the Newton Falls’ boys basketball team. The Tigers won their first league championship since 2009 as well as accumulating 20-wins for the first time since 2012. Two of Newton Falls’ three-losses during the regular season were by a total of 5 points (to Lakeview and at LaBrae). The Tigers closed out the year with a 20-4 mark.

Here’s a look at the statistical breakdown of their memorable season –