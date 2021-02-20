Chilly weekend then rain/snow for Monday

After a cold weekend, our next system is set to arrive on Monday, but at least it’ll warm up.

This weekend is going to feature some frigid mornings. But this afternoon will be in the low 20s with a slight chance for some snow showers with little accumulations possible. Overnight, winds may get a bit blustery and those lows in the single digits could feel like the negatives as we wake up tomorrow morning… So layers will be needed!

In terms of any rain or snow, we’re watching our next system set to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. Since warmer air will be coming along with it, it’ll bring us the chance for some rain to mix in with the snow. That’s going to last all day Monday which could make the roads slushy at times. We could see looking at slight snow accumulations up to 2″ by Tuesday morning, but with the rain that could hinder the snow totals. We stay above freezing with highs in the 40s for the middle part of the week which will feel like a nice warm-up!

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with few snow showers (30%). Little accumulations possible.

High: 23

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery.

Low: 6 — wind chills in the negatives likely

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening flurries possible (20% PM).

High: 35

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain/snow showers developing (60%).

Low: 30

MONDAY: Rain/snow showers continuing (80%).

High: 37

TUESDAY: Snow showers taper off in the morning (30% AM).

High: 40 Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 43 Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles/flurries possible (20%).

High: 38 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 22