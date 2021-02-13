Chilly Valentine’s weekend

Light snow possible today with temperatures in the 20s

Another cold weekend is in store. Today and tomorrow will be in the upper 20s for highs with mornings lows in the teens. In terms of snow, we have to watch for some more light snow shower development later this afternoon, and that will last on into the overnight hours. There is a slight chance for some freezing drizzle, better chances will stay down to the south. However, a light glaze of ice is all it takes to make surfaces very slick, so be careful! Those light snow showers could taper off into tomorrow, but it’ll be mostly cloudy for most of Sunday.

There are two systems to watch this week: one Monday into Tuesday and another one on Thursday into Friday. The first will primarily be a snow event where we’ll likely see more snow accumulations. The next one on Thursday will be a messier one to track because this one could bring along a wintry mix and other potentially hazardous winter weather like freezing rain. So stay tuned!

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with evening snow showers. Freezing drizzle possible this evening, better chances south (40%).

High: 28

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. Light snow accumulations (30%).

Low: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers/flurries possible (20%).

High: 29

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers developing (40%).

Low: 15

MONDAY: Snow showers picking up (80%).

High: 24

TUESDAY: Snow showers continue (80%).

High: 22 Low: 14

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 25 Low: 4

THURSDAY: Wintry mix likely. Watching Stormtrack (80%).

High: 35 Low: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (30%).

High: 31 Low: 21