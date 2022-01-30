CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a post on the Champion Local Schools’ Facebook page, Board of Education member Kelly Boyle passed away on Saturday.

The Board of Education comes to you today with a very heavy heart as we learned of the passing of one of our own, Kelly Boyle, late last evening.

Kelly was an integral part of the Board and was very much looking forward to beginning his third elected term on our Board. Kelly truly cared about the children of Champion which was his driving motivation on the Board.

Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and the Champion community that feel his loss.

Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.