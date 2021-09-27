Catalytic converter theft targets Warren caterer

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two additional catalytic converters were stolen in Warren on Friday.

The latest was at C. Aulizio’s Catering & Banquet Center on Youngstown Road. The incident was reported at 8 p.m.

Caesar Aulizio stated the vehicles were in perfect condition when he left Thursday night. When he returned on Friday, two converters were stolen.

This comes two weeks after two catalytic converters were stolen from a wheelchair transport van outside No Limits in Warren.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Warren Police Department.