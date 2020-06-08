Car into crowd, 1 shot in Seattle protests

SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN) – Protests in Seattle escalated early Monday after a man drove his car into a crowd and another man was shot.
A 27-year-old man who was at the scene was injured Sunday when another man drove his car into a crowd. That victim was not hit by the vehicle but was shot.
Police say they recovered a gun when they secured the alleged driver.
Fire officials say the victim was in stable condition Sunday evening.
Protesters had been gathering in the area of E. Pine St. and 11 Ave. for the past ten days.
Early Monday, protesters were still gathered in the area. Police reported that people are throwing bottles, rocks and fireworks at officers.
Police are warning people to stay out of the area.