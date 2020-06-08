Car into crowd, 1 shot in Seattle protests

SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN) – Protests in Seattle escalated early Monday after a man drove his car into a crowd and another man was shot.

A 27-year-old man who was at the scene was injured Sunday when another man drove his car into a crowd. That victim was not hit by the vehicle but was shot.

Police say they recovered a gun when they secured the alleged driver.

Fire officials say the victim was in stable condition Sunday evening.

Suspect in custody, gun recovered after man drove vehicle into crowd at 11th and Pine. Seattle Fire transported victim to hospital. Officers searched, but do not believe there are any additional victims. Will provide updates when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 8, 2020

Protesters had been gathering in the area of E. Pine St. and 11 Ave. for the past ten days.

Early Monday, protesters were still gathered in the area. Police reported that people are throwing bottles, rocks and fireworks at officers.

The officers are taking heavy projectiles, coming from the crowd. A male, armed with a gun is in the intersection of 11th and Pine ST. CS gas has been authorized. In the interest of public and life safety, leave the area now. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 8, 2020

Police are warning people to stay out of the area.