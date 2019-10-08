First News on FOX: Morning Edition

LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Canfield scarecrow contest aims to fight hunger

Home

White House Fruit Farm is preparing to help those who may be less fortunate

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – White House Fruit Farm is preparing to help those who may be less fortunate this fall with a scarecrow fundraiser.

Businesses, schools, churches, non-profits, families and individuals are invited to be part of Scare Away Hunger scarecrow contest.

The contest is a great way to decorate the farm and help support the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Scarecrows can be dropped off Oct. 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at White House Fruit Farm, 9249 Youngstown Salem Rd., Canfield.

The scarecrows will be displayed Oct. 7-21.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com