Canfield scarecrow contest aims to fight hunger

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – White House Fruit Farm is preparing to help those who may be less fortunate this fall with a scarecrow fundraiser.

Businesses, schools, churches, non-profits, families and individuals are invited to be part of Scare Away Hunger scarecrow contest.

The contest is a great way to decorate the farm and help support the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Scarecrows can be dropped off Oct. 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at White House Fruit Farm, 9249 Youngstown Salem Rd., Canfield.

The scarecrows will be displayed Oct. 7-21.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded.