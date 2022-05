NORTH BENTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Two were sent to the hospital after a campground fire caused multiple small explosions early Sunday morning.

The State Fire Marshall on the scene is still unaware of the cause of the fire that happened at McDermott Lakefront Campground.

Four campers were involved, according to Deerfield Fire Department.

Propane tanks cause the multiple small explosions.

Portage is investigating.