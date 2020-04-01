Buckeyes’ big man exploring NBA Draft options again

Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson (34) shoots a free-throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second straight year, Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson will explore the NBA Draft process, according to national reports.

The Buckeyes’ junior will retain his college eligibility, and return to Columbus if he withdraws his name before the June 3rd deadline.

Wesson averaged a team high 14 points and 9 rebounds per game last year, and shot a career high 42.5 percent from the floor.

Players can hire a certified agent, and declare for the draft until April 26. The deadline to request evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee is April 16.

The NBA Draft Combine runs May 19 through May 24. The deadline for college players to withdraw and maintain their eligibility is June 3rd. The NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 25.