AUSTINTOWN, Oho (WKBN) – Boardman sophomore Mackenzie Riccitelli was crowed the Division I District Champion in the 400-meter dash on Friday at Austintown Fitch.

Watch the video above to hear from Riccitelli after the race.

Riccitelli finished in first place with a personal best time of 59.72, one second ahead of Howland’s Imogen DeBlois.

Austintown Fitch’s Bre Joki took fourth place with a time of 1:03.59.

Riccitelli was the favorite heading into the event after posting a time of 1:01.45 in the preliminaries.