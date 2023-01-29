MAHONING TWP., Pa, (WKBN) — A Boardman man is dead after a fatal traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday Corey Breckner, 30, was riding an all-terrain vehicle when he struck a guide rail and was ejected from the vehicle. The accident occurred on US 224 near Jane Lane.

Reports state Breckner was attempting to pass another ATV on the left when he went off the roadway.

Breckner was pronounced dead on scene.

Pennsylvania State Police, New Castle said the incident is currently under investigation.