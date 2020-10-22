Boardman daycare expands classrooms to create remote learning space

Crawling to Destiny Day Care in Boardman wanted to reach out to students who may need extra help

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A daycare in Boardman is expanding services, catering to an older age group who may be working remotely this school year due to COVID-19.

“We’ve been able to service our community, even the essential workers, and even now still being able to service our community at large,” said Hasheen Wilson, spokesperson for Crawling to Destiney Daycare. “Here at Crawling to Destiny, we actually embrace challenges and see how it makes us better.”

The pandemic has been a challenge for many businesses. but Crawling to Destiny sees it as an opportunity to help others.

“All of our kids, who are kindergarten and older, who need a place to be to get help with their school work when they can’t physically bein the public school system, this is for them,” said Tiffanie Bufford, an administrator at Crawling to Destiny.

The daycare is featuring expanded classrooms at the Youngstown Event Center on East Dewey Avenue.

“This is a place free of distraction where they can be on top of their school work,” Bufford said. “They have access to somebody who is able to help them immediately with what they need to get done.”

The Youngstown Event Center has three rooms for students to be seated and separated for social distancing. Strict guidelines are enforced such as wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and temperature taking before letting students inside the building.

“It will put parents at ease in knowing that their kids are somewhere safe and being tended to and being able to help them focus on their work,” Wilson said.

So far, 18 students are enrolled.

Crawling to Destiny is looking for volunteers and teachers. The expanded classrooms begin Monday and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

