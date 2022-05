(WKBN)- “Married…with Children” is coming back!

The series finale aired back in 1997, almost 25 years ago.

But this time around, the revival with the Bundys will be animated.

Also joining will be original series’ will be stars Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino.

O’Neill, of grew up in the Valley, graduating from Ursuline, than later YSU.

The show is still being shopped around to streaming services and networks.