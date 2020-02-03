Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Mercer County

Pennsylvania State Police just released the accident report on the incident that happened Jan. 31

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A 19-year-old woman was hurt after she was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Springfield Township.

According to the report, Gwendolyn Primrose, of Knox, was riding her bike at about 5:48 a.m. on Leesburg Grove City Road, just east of Perry Highway, when she was hit from behind by a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 48-year-old Dennis Snow of Mercer.

The report indicated that Primrose was wearing a helmet and had safety lights on the front and back of her bike.

She suffered injuries to her back and suffered bruising, according to the report, and taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Snow was charged in the accident, according to the police report.