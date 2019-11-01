Below freezing to start your Saturday

FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear. Cold.

Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle late day.

High: 46

Saturday night: Cold. A small chance for a rain or snow shower. Mainly in the snowbelt. Light accumulation possible. (30%)

Low: 30

Sunday: Partly sunny. A few rain or snow showers possible early in the snowbelt.

High: 42 Low: 30

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 51 Low: 31

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 49 Low: 37

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 49 Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 25