Beautiful weekend in store

Sunshine and fall-like for the weekend. Winter storm starts up Monday.

After a gloomy few days, the sunshine is finally back just in time for the weekend! Clouds will continue to decrease throughout today with highs still on the cooler side in the mid 40s. Mostly clear overnight with lows falling down to around freezing. Sunshine sticks around for Sunday with highs a bit warmer in the low to mid 50s.

Next week is going to be very busy weather-wise as we’re watching our next storm system inching closer. Starting Sunday night, rain showers will move into the area and last all throughout Monday. Monday will be on the colder side with highs in the lower 40s. Late Monday, snow will start to mix in the rain making for some pretty messy conditions. That rain/snow mix will continue on Monday night into Tuesday, but by Tuesday afternoon, it’ll switch over into all snow showers. That snow will last onto until at least Wednesday before we finally clear out. Snow accumulations are looking likely. For right now, it looks like we’ll see a few inches across the Valley. Keep an eye on this forecast as we continue to monitor it. Afterwards, we’ll be settling into a very December like pattern with colder temperatures and more chances for some snow.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds.

High: 46

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 53

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain starting. (20%)

Low: 36

MONDAY: Watching storm track. Rain throughout the day with snow mixing in late (90%).

High: 43

TUESDAY: Watching storm track. Snow showers throughout the day. Accumulations likely (90%).

High: 36 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers tapering off (40%).

High: 35 Low: 25

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 41 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 28