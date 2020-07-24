Authorities: Woman slain when gunman fires into wrong house

A 52-year-old woman fatally struck by a shot initially thought she’d been bitten by something

DERRY, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man angry over a botched drug deal fired several shots into a Pennsylvania residence where he mistakenly thought someone involved in the deal lived, killing a woman who was asleep in her bed.

Nathan Joseph Quidetto remains held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.

Authorities say Quidetto wanted to scare someone who was involved in the botched drug deal but drove to “the completely wrong residence” early Monday and fired several shots at the home.

A 52-year-old woman fatally struck by a shot.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)