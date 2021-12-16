YOUNSGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An investigation of a Nov. 22 shootout by Austintown police at a township apartment complex led to charges in that case as well as an aggravated burglary that happened four days before the shootout.

Charged in both cases is Stevie Ashaude Lydell Ballard, 21, of 7th Street in Campbell.

Charged along with Ballard in the Nov. 22 shootout is Trayshaun Malik Lenear Hill, 20, of Westminster Avenue in Austintown.

Neither man is presently in the Mahoning County jail. They were indicted via direct presentment.

Ballard faces charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault with firearm specifications and being a felon in possession of a firearm for a Nov. 18 break in at a Westminster Avenue apartment where a man was pistol whipped, said Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone.

The victim in that case suffered four broken ribs, Yacovone said. Yacovone said he could not comment on why that particular apartment was burglarized.

Four days later, Yacovone said Ballard and Hill got in a shootout at the complex. No one was hit.

In that case, Ballard is charged with felonious assault and discharging a firearm on a near a prohibited premises, both with firearm specifications, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Hill is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Yacovone said Ballard is accused of firing at Hill and Hill returned fire. Hill is not charged with felonious assault because he did not start the shootout but he is barred from having a gun because of prior felony convictions, which is why he was charged with weapons offenses.

Hill was also driving a stolen car at the time and hid a gun in the bushes at the apartment complex, Yacovone said. Yacovone said Hill is heard on a recorded call from the county jail telling someone where he hid the gun he used.

Hill also refused to cooperate during the investigation and when police tried to perform a gunshot residue test on his hands he spit on his hands, Yacovone said.

As police investigated that case witnesses said one of the shooters was a man who went by the nickname, “Bino,” Yacovone said. That name was also used by the victim in the burglary investigation, Yacovone said.

The victim in the burglary investigation was able to identify Ballard after he was shown a photo of him, Yacovone said.