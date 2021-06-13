Austintown church holds last day of rummage sale

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday was the last day of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church’s rummage sale.

Earlier this weekend, there were tables full of antiques and home goods.

On Sunday, everything was half off.

Organizers say they stayed busy all weekend. They are hoping to raise a good amount of money to help with the financial hardships from COVID-19.

“Friday, they were lining up at, like, 10 o’clock in the morning, waiting to get in, and we do over 200 and some people. They come in just to go through and get stuff. So it’s been great. Yesterday was the same. Busy day,” said John Mashiska, parish center manager.

Usually, they have a festival each summer, but the pandemic changed those plans.

They are looking forward to holding it next year.