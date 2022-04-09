NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog, named Diesel, was taken into the woods and shot by his owner on Friday night, according to the Animal Charity of Ohio.

Diesel’s owner reportedly drove him from Struthers to North Jackson, walked him into the woods and shot him three times.

A witness saw the owner and dog walk into the woods together and heard gunshots, so the witness called the police.

The police and humane agent arrived quickly and spoke with the owner.

According to the Animal Charity of Ohio, charges will be filed once the necropsy and investigation is complete.

The body is now in the care of the Animal Charity of Ohio.