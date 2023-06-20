ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN)
2023 Football Schedule
- Aug. 18 – at Lake
- Aug. 25 – Niles
- Sept. 1 – at Streetsboro
- Sept. 8 – at Ellet
- Sept. 15 – Canton Central Catholic
- Sept. 22 – Salem
- Sept. 29 – Carrollton
- Oct. 6 – at West Branch
- Oct. 13 – Minerva
- Oct. 20 – at Marlington
Alliance High School
Nickname: The Aviators
Colors: Columbia Blue and Red
School address:- 400 Glamorgan St, Alliance, OH 44601
Stadium location:- 400 Glamorgan St, Alliance, OH 44601
