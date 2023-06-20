ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN)

2023 Football Schedule

Aug. 18 – at Lake

Aug. 25 – Niles

Sept. 1 – at Streetsboro

Sept. 8 – at Ellet

Sept. 15 – Canton Central Catholic

Sept. 22 – Salem

Sept. 29 – Carrollton

Oct. 6 – at West Branch

Oct. 13 – Minerva

Oct. 20 – at Marlington

Alliance High School

Nickname: The Aviators

Colors: Columbia Blue and Red

School address:- 400 Glamorgan St, Alliance, OH 44601

Stadium location:- 400 Glamorgan St, Alliance, OH 44601

