AirPower History Tour showcases World War ll planes at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

We went inside a rare B-29 to give you an up-close look

(WKBN) – The AirPower History Tour opened its doors to the public Wednesday at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Three airplanes from World War ll will be on display from Wednesday to Sunday, and all are available for rides.

The Boeing B-29, the T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman are all open to tour.

“We simply want to take these airplanes out so that the general public can see and hear and smell and touch these airplanes that did so much for us in World War ll,” said Curtis Wester, tour leader.

The AirPower History Tour is a group within the Commemorative Air Force, which is an organization that restores World War II aircraft.

Th Superfortress FIFI is one of only two B-29 planes left flying in the world. This aircraft was restored by CAF volunteers in 1974 and has been flying coast to coast since.

“For over 40 years, this was the only B-29 in the world that still flew. Now, there are several of them in museums… a very, very unique experience to get to fly in one of these,” Wester said.

The T-6 was an advanced trainer in World War ll and the PT-13 Stearman was a basic trainer.

Wester said this type of tour is important to honor those who fought for our country.

“It’s just a matter of history. They call the people that fought and died in World War ll the greatest generation, and we try to show people, whether they be 80 or eight, we try to show them and tell them what those people, both men and women did for us. The ones that came back and the ones that didn’t,” Wester said.

Access to the ramp is $10 for adults and $5 for youth age 10 through 17. Children under age 9 are admitted free.

Rides range from $85 to $1,995 depending on aircraft type. Rides for the B-29 may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.

The B-29 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Rides are already sold out for Saturday, but there are a couple spots left for Sunday.

The air show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, June 26-30.

The aircraft will be located at southeast of the terminal at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, located at 1453 Youngstown Kingsville Rd. NE in Vienna.

For more information, go to www.airpowersquadron.org.