A week of mask grappling: President on board, DeWine mandates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mandate to wear a face covering in gatherings and in public by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was not a surprise to many.

After the governor held a rare evening address last week imploring Ohioans to wear a mask in public, many thought that a statewide mandate was coming and it did.

Wednesday, DeWine issued a mandate that all Ohioans must wear a face covering when they are in indoor spaces that are not a private residence and outside when social distancing is not possible. That mandate took effect Thursday at 6 p.m.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump tweeted a picture of himself wearing a face mask saying that is it patriotic to do so.

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Masks are also required in Pennsylvania and have been for several weeks. The order signed July 1 says people have to wear a mask “whenever anyone leaves home.”

While mask mandates are becoming a more permanent part of daily life, police agencies are not taking on the enforcement end of the directives. Law enforcement agencies across Ohio are urging residents not to call 911 with mask complaints but instead direct those concerns to the local board of health.