‘A spring season is the right decision’: YSU football decides against all fall competition

The Penguins will instead focus on both non-conference and league play for the spring of 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University will not field a football team this fall. The Penguins will instead focus on both non-conference and league play for the spring of 2021, while making the health of their student athletes their top priority.

YSU Athletic Director Ron Strollo said in a release Monday, “After much consideration, we have decided that it’s in the best interest of our football student-athletes and staff to not have competitions this fall. At this point in time, planning for a spring season is the right decision. We will work with our coaches and student-athletes to do our best to make that happen.”

Penguins head coach Doug Phillips added, “We preach every day to thrive in all situations so we will use our time this fall to work together to become a better football program. We will continue to support our student-athletes in everything and our expectations for them to represent YSU in a positive manner on and off the field will not change.”

Youngstown State had the option to play non-conference contests when the MVFC announced it was moving league games to the spring earlier this year. The Penguins had homes games scheduled against both Duquesne and Eastern Kentucky in September.