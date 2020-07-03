A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the Valley this weekend

If you're up late on the 4th of July, you may be able to see this sight in the sky

(WKBN) – A penumbral lunar eclipse will occur very late Saturday night into the early morning hours on Sunday. According to NASA, this lunar eclipse will be visible for most of the United States, including the Valley.

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. A partial penumbral eclipse happens when the sun, earth and moon are not perfectly aligned. If you’re up late on the Fourth of July, you may notice a shadow on part of the moon.

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 11:07 Saturday night. The eclipse will end at 1:52 Sunday morning.

At this point, skies are looking clear for this event. Check the latest forecast here.

The next penumbral lunar eclipse visible in our area will be November 30, 2020.