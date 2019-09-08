A cloudy, cool end to the weekend

Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place as an area of high pressure moves just to the south of the Valley. A stray shower or a few sprinkles are possible early this evening. Overnight lows will be in lower 50s. Clouds will stick around for Monday morning, before clearing out by the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be more seasonable and top out in the mid 70s.

Warmer temperatures, along with increased humidity, will be making their way to the region for Tuesday and the remainder of the workweek. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s with chances of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.