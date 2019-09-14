A clear and cooler night ahead.

A few clouds early tonight in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight as an area of high pressure drifts over the Ohio Valley. Overnight lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Clouds will mix in the afternoon on Sunday as temperatures push towards 80 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds will continue to stream into the Valley on Sunday night as an area of low pressure pushes towards us. Not quite as cool for Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures only drop into the lower 60s.

Mostly cloudy with some sunshine expected on Monday along with a slight chance of a stray shower as this weak area of low pressure sweeps across the region on Monday. Highs will be around 80 on Monday afternoon.