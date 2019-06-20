Annual report shows crime breakdown in Warren

The report lists all crime for 2018 and provides comparison for years 2016-2018

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City Police Department released their annual report Wednesday, giving an in-depth look at crime in the city.

The report lists all crime for 2018 and provides a comparison for years 2016-2018.

Overall, crime in the city has gone down. In the incidents reported under the crime index, there were 1,806 incidents in 2018 compared to 1,955 in 2017.

There were 6 homicides in the city in 2018, 43 reports of rape, 78 robberies, 103 aggravated assaults, 524 burglaries, 83 motor vehicle thefts and 969 reports of larceny.

While three homicides were reported on the southeast side of the city in 2018, the most crime was reported on the northwest side with a total of 138 incidents. There were 32 acts of violence, 30 sex crime reports, 20 death investigations, 12 overdoses and 44 property reports.

In contrast, there were three homicides reported on the southeast side, 37 acts of violence 13 sex crimes, 10 death investigations, 7 overdoses, and 46 property reports for a total of 116 incidents.

The southwest side had the lowest crime incidents with just 55 total reports. The northeast side had a total of 72 incidents.

The murder rate in Warren dropped by 50 percent from 2017 to 2018. There were 12 murders in 2017 and six in 2018. Robbery cases have also decreased substantially. There were 125 cases reported in 2017 and just 78 in 2018.

Other crimes such as rape, assault and burglary saw little change, with incidents increasing or decreasing by a few cases, however, motor vehicle theft and larceny decreased by more than 20 incidents per year.

An encouraging portion of the report comes in the incidents where officers had to use the overdose reversal drug naloxone. That drug was used 165 times in 2017 and just 65 times in 2018.

Drugs still remain a big problem in the city. Most charges surround the possession of heroin followed by cocaine.

Over the past three years, the Warren City Police Department recovered approximately 463 guns. The most were collected in 2017 with 182. In 2018 there were 157 and 124 in 2016.

The most calls for service happen on Fridays and Monday and peak during the overnight hours.

The report also includes traffic accidents and shows Market Street to be the most likely place for that to happen with a total of 118 crashes in 2018, followed by Youngstown Road with 76. Most crashes happen on Tuesday and Thursday, according to the report.

Of all the traffic violations, more citations were written for driving under suspension than any other offense, followed by speed.

There were 124 reports of missing juveniles in the city of Warren in 2018. Of those, 87 have been returned and 37 are still active.

According to the report, there were 17 complaints filed against the police department in 2018 through the internal affairs department. There were 16 in 2017 and 14 in 2016. The complaints are broken down into the following categories:

39% -Conduct unbecoming

20% – Disrespectful towards public

2% – Rudeness

5% – Dereliction of duty

16% – Unprofessionalism

5% – Profanity

2% – Improper search

2% – Harassment

2% – Failure to make a report

7%-Other misconduct

Of those complaints, 50 percent were found to be unfounded, 20 percent were exonerated, 7 percent were inconclusive and 10 were sustained.

Officers in the department performed 40 hours of in-service training in many areas including use of force policies, traffic stop scenarios, firearms training, building clearing tactics, taser qualifications, legal, self aid and buddy aid, among others.

The number of miles officers drive has increased over the last three years. According to the report, department vehicles were driven 11,038 miles in 2018. That’s up from 9,551 in 2016, with an annual cost of repairs sitting at $51,087.