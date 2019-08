The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday near the city's West End Bridge

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The United States Coast Guard rescued three people after a barge struck a boat on the Ohio River in Pittsburgh.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday near the city’s West End Bridge.

The boat had become wedged underneath the barge before it was towed away.

Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA is reporting two people were injured.

