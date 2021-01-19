27 years ago today is still the coldest temperature on record here in Youngstown

We are starting a slow crawl out of the coldest time of the year

The coldest temperature on record at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport was -22°F set back on Jan. 19, 1994.

Below is a list of the top five coldest temperatures in Youngstown:

-22°F set on 1/19/1994 -20°F set on 1/20/1985 and on 1/21/1985 -19°F set on 1/17/1982 -18°F set on 1/18/1994 and on 1/24/1963 -16°F set on 2/09/1934

When you look at the colder high and low temperatures combined, you will find that our coldest day on average each year falls around Jan. 14.

We are leaving our coldest time of the year as we push into late January.

The normal low temperature starts a 30-day stay at 19°F on the fifth of the month each year and ends on Feb. 4.

The normal high temperature starts a 17-day stay at 32° F on the sixth of the month each year and ends on Jan. 22.

It does get colder and warmer before and after this period. The coldest, on average, falls during this period each year.