2020 Ohio legislation focuses on elections, teachers

New Ohio laws will go into effect later next year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Ohio laws will go into effect later next year.

One of the laws focuses on election tampering.

In Ohio, Senate Bill 52 creates a civilian cybersecurity reserve force.

The reserve force will be part of the Ohio National Guard and will be tasked with detecting and countering cyber attacks on elections systems.

The National Guard will also be able to train departments on best practices for cyber defense. The bill also requires more audits of local elections.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the new rules are important with the upcoming election.

“Heading into the 2020 presidential election, it’s important we build on our past work as a state to ensure our elections remain secure and accessible for all of Ohio’s registered voters,” LaRose said.

The legislation takes effect on January 24.

Senate Bill 26 goes into effect on February 5. This legislation will impact educators by allowing state tax deductions for certain out-of-pocket professional expenses.

Teachers taking part in professional development or buying classroom supplies will be able to deduct up to $250 on state taxes.

The deductions would come on top of what teachers can claim in their federal taxes.

Bill sponsor Senator Stephanie Kunze, R-Hillard, said SB26 helps recognize the financial sacrifices made by educators.

The Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Task Force will also be implemented in February 2020.

The group will examine the needs of those diagnosed with various dementias and the services that are provided for those groups.