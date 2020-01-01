2019 leaves behind some weather record breakers in the Valley

There were several record breakers last year.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While we ended 2019 on a mild note in the weather department, mild might not be the word you’d use to describe several of the weather events we had in the Valley this past year.

It all started in January with the coldest temperatures on the last day of the month. It was dangerous to be exposed for periods of time when it was minus 7 degrees with wind chills in the negative teens and 20s.

But even before that, you may also remember tornado warnings on January 8 that caused damage in Mercer and Trumbull counties.

It’s a pretty rare happening. There have only been six January tornadoes in either state since 1950.

A viewer sent a video of that funnel when it was near Cortland.

In Mercer County, that same storm system ripped power lines and trees to shreds, and the cleanup wasn’t easy.

“Any time we get situations where we get temperatures in the 50s and 60s, and we get colliding air, it creates an environment for thunderstorms, which of course, can produce tornadoes,’ said Gary Garnet, spokesperson for the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

Straight from severe storms to severe winter weather. A day later, we were dealing with heavy snow, slick roads and vehicles in ditches.

Multiple semis and armed vehicles slid off I-80 in Mercer county on January 9 with that winter storm system.

While those tornadoes and winter weather impacted some, a weather event that impacted many more was the flooding at the end of May.

Over the span of about four hours, a heavy band of rain parked over Route 224 and submerged parking lots, cars, trucks.

Waves could be seen rippling through the parking lots and roads. It closed roads and flooded homes.

Federal relief even had to come in to help residents deal with damage costs.

Another area hit hard by flooding was Kinsman. In July, the only road leading to more than 20 homes was washed away, leaving those who live there stranded.

Neighbors were displaced until the road was repaired and reopened in October.

“When I got home, the whole front yard was covered in water. We had cars in the yard underwater. Car trailers were washed away, swingsets were washed away,” said Julie Ruble, Kinsman resident.

In the end, June was the fourth wettest month on record in the Valley with 8.15 inches of rain.

As we head into the new year and the new decade, more impactful and severe weather will inevitably occur. In those times, Storm team 27 will be tracking for you, giving you updates on the alerts you need to know about.

