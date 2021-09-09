2 Valley Friday night football games canceled

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of week four football games involving area teams have been officially canceled for Friday night due to COVID cases.



The Brookfield vs. Liberty and Valley Christian vs. United contests will not be played on Friday night.

Valley Christian Head Coach Andy Hake tells Sports Team 27 that he is currently looking to add a game for Friday night.

Meanwhile, Liberty has already found a replacement game. The Leopards will meet Rootstown on the road on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.