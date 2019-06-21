2 arrested during drug raid in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested Wednesday and are facing charges following a drug raid.

Officers raided a house about 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Almyra Avenue. Inside, they found heroin, a loaded gun, a digital scale and cash, according to a police report.

Andre Ballinger was charged with drug possession and having weapons under disability, along with a probation violation.

Jermaine Hamlett, who found sitting inside an SUV parked outside the house, was issued a citation for improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle after officers say they found a rifle in the SUV.