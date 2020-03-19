185 infected with COVID-19, 1 dead in Pa.

The latest figures come a day after the state reported its first coronavirus related death of an adult from Northhampton County

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Thursday confirmed as of 12 a.m.,, March 19, that the statewide total cases of coronavirus has reached 185. This after an additional 52 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday.

The latest figures come a day after the state reported its first coronavirus related death of an adult from Northhampton County. All patients are being isolated at home or are being treated at hospitals.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

There are 185 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs in Pennsylvania. 1,608 patients have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.