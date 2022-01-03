COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten people died on Ohio’s highways over the New Year weekend. That’s four less than last year.

Four fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, three were OVI-related and five were pedestrians.

Of those deaths, one was reported in Mahoning County.

Last year, 14 people died over the same time period.

The four-day reporting period began at midnight Thursday, December 30, 2021, and ran through 11:59 p.m. on January 2, 2022. This is a decrease from the four-day reporting period last year when 14 fatalities were reported.

Troopers made 2,575 traffic enforcement contacts; including 229 OVI arrests, 59 distracted driving and 288 safety belt citations.