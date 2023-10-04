Former President Trump on Wednesday appealed a court ruling that found he committed fraud and ordered his New York business certificates be stripped.

Trump’s trial in the civil case, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), is ongoing.

Just prior to the trial, the judge ruled that James had already proven the core of her case: Trump and the other defendants had committed fraud by manipulating property values to gain better loan, insurance and tax terms. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, a Democrat, ordered that Trump’s New York business certificates be canceled and that the assets be placed in a receivership, raising the possibility that the former president could lose control of some of his famed properties.

Trump had previously indicated they would appeal the ruling, which also denied the former president’s attempt to toss the case entirely and sanctioned his attorneys.

On Wednesday, Trump and the other defendants formally filed the appeal with Appellate Division, First Department in New York.

DEVELOPING