The Supreme Court on Monday denied an effort by lawyer John Eastman to appeal a ruling that found he may have acted criminally with the legal advice he gave former President Trump. It spurred a rare recusal from Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife corresponded with the California attorney in the weeks ahead of Jan. 6.

A federal judge in California found Eastman as well as Trump “more likely than not” engaged in criminal conduct in hatching a plan for the former president to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, including in a memo that urged then-Vice President Mike Pence to buck his ceremonial duties to certify the election results Jan. 6, 2021.

Thomas’s recusal comes after reporting that his wife, Ginni Thomas, emailed Eastman, as well as Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and Arizona lawmakers wrestling with pressure from the Trump campaign, to look for ways to reverse the election.

The episode resulted in Ginni Thomas being called to speak with the House committee investigating the attack, and also triggered a renewed look at Thomas’s failure to recuse himself from other matters relating to Jan. 6. His actions have further come under the microscope following reporting he accepted a series of lavish gifts from a Republican megadonor.

The order says that Thomas “took no part in the consideration” of Eastman’s petition.

The decision is the end of the road for Eastman, who has been fighting a ruling ordering him to release his communications surrounding Jan. 6 to the now-dissolved committee investigating the attack.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge David Carter greenlighted release of his records, allowing for the piercing of materials normally covered by attorney-client privilege — something that can be granted only when a judge determined legal advice was given in furtherance of a crime or to carry out fraud.

“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” wrote Carter, who was appointed by former President Clinton. “Our nation was founded on the peaceful transition of power, epitomized by George Washington laying down his sword to make way for democratic elections. Ignoring this history, President Trump vigorously campaigned for the Vice President to single-handedly determine the results of the 2020 election.”

