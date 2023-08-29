More people see former President Trump as electable after the release of his mug shot and his decision to skip the first GOP debate of the 2024 cycle, according to a poll.

The new Morning Consult poll found that 62 percent of potential primary voters surveyed believe Trump has the best chance of any Republican of beating President Biden.

That is up 9 percent from the previous poll and matches the high since Morning Consult began asking the question in April. The poll was conducted after last week’s debate and the former president’s arrest in Georgia.

Support for Trump has repeatedly ticked up in polls after his indictments. The former president is now facing four cases in New York, Georgia and federal court.

The poll also found lower percentages of GOP voters now see two Trump rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, as being the best choices for the GOP to run against Biden.

Just 13 percent said DeSantis was the best choice, which matches a low for the poll. Just 6 percent said the best choice was Ramaswamy, who dropped 4 points since the poll was conducted the previous week.

A few candidates after the first GOP debate last week saw negative views of themselves increase.

After the debate, 19 percent of Republican voters viewed Ramaswamy as unfavorable as more voters learned who he was, which is up from 12 percent before the debate.

The poll was conducted Aug. 24-27 with at least 777 Republican voters and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.