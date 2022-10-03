Democratic congressional candidate Katie Darling, who is running to unseat House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), incorporated the birth of her second child last month into a new campaign ad.

In her spot released on Monday, Darling, who is seen with her husband and daughter on their farm, says she worked her way up from bartender to CEO.

“But these days I worry about storms that are stronger and more frequent because of climate change, about our kids’ underperforming public schools and about Louisiana’s new abortion ban, one of the strictest and most severe in the country,” she says in the ad.

Darling, who works in the health care sector, is visibly pregnant at the beginning of the ad, which includes footage of her entering the hospital and preparing for her delivery. She says the abortion ban makes the state less safe for pregnant women.

“Louisiana deserves better than the path we’re on,” she says as the visuals pan to show her husband, her daughter with a dog and Darling cradling her newborn son, Ollie, on a hospital bed.

“I’m Katie Darling, and I’m running for Congress because I want that better path for you, for her and for him,” she adds, holding the newborn.

Darling faces a steeply uphill battle to seize the state’s 1st Congressional District, which Scalise has held since 2008.

The Hill has reached out to Scalise’s campaign for comment.

“Steve Scalise has held the office for 14 years,” Darling said in a statement. “Louisiana ranks 50th in quality of life in the United States and GOP leadership has not improved Louisiana’s ranking after decades of power. It’s time for a new generation of leadership.”

The Cook Political Report rates the race as “solid Republican.”