House GOP leadership is urging Republicans to vote against a short-term government funding bill lawmakers are hoping to quickly pass ahead of a looming shutdown deadline.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) office sent out a notice to members on Tuesday evening recommending a “no” vote on the stopgap funding bill unveiled earlier Tuesday that leaders are expected to bring to the floor this week.

“Once again, House Democrats failed to meet the fundamental duty of funding the government despite spending most of the year passing trillions in wasteful spending that has fueled inflation and driven up our debt,” the notice said.

“This one-week continuing resolution is an attempt to buy additional time for a massive lame-duck spending bill in which House Republicans have had no seat at the negotiating table,” the notice added.

Funding runs out on Friday at midnight, and the stopgap bill would keep the government running through Dec. 23 while negotiators try to hash out funding for a larger omnibus spending package.

Republicans pushing for the shutdown deadline to be punted through next month say it’s necessary to allow the incoming GOP-led House more say in how the government should be funded. But other Republicans have pressed for an omnibus to be enacted sooner to ensure adequate funding for defense and national security.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters on Tuesday that lawmakers are “very close” to a bipartisan deal on an omnibus this month.

“I think we’re very close to getting an omnibus appropriations bill,” McConnell said while also setting the timeline for passage by Dec. 22.