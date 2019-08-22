Ursuline girls soccer rallies past Salem; Irish notches win number 3

The Irish rallied past the Quakers 2-1 Wednesday night in girls' soccer action

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline edged Salem 2-1 in girls high school soccer action Wednesday night.

Salem took the lead in the 23rd minute when Clara Double found the back of the net, giving the Quakers a 1-0 lead.

But the Irish rallied in the second half. Marisa Fiorini scored the equalizer off an assist from Olivia Puhalla in the 50th minute.

Ursuline took the lead for good when Taylor Tomlinson scored in the 63rd minute.

Salem goalkeeper Sam Moore finished with eight saves, while Ursuline’s Van Hoang tallied four.

Ursuline improves to 3-0 overall, while Salem drops to 1-2.