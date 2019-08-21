LIVE NOW /
Unbeaten Bulldogs: East Palestine Volleyball holds off United

High School Sports

The Lady Bulldogs held off the Golden Eagles 3-2 Tuesday night

East Palestine Bulldogs volleyball

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine held off United 3-2 (25-19, 25-15, 13-25, 20-25, 15-4) Tuesday night in high school volleyball action.

Morgan Cheurco tallied 2 aces, 20 assists and 19 points in the win. Emily Berger finished with 10 kills, 6 blocks and 9 points.

Olivia Figley piled up 10 blocks, with 8 kills and 5 digs. Jami Jones added 14 digs and 8 points.

Tori Tschappatt led United with 11 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks and 12 points. Laren Delvichio had 10 assists, 2 aces and 4 points. Savannah Burton added 7 kills, 1 ace and 2 blocks in the loss for the Golden Eagles.

United drops to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in conference action.

East Palestine improves to 2-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in league play.

