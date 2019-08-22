Still perfect: Boardman volleyball sends South Range to first loss

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - Bob Dove Field at Canfield High School has undergone a facelift.

A brand new turf surface has been installed. The project began back on May 1 and was completed on Aug. 15.

The turf will be used by all of the school's outdoor sports teams, carrying a life expectancy of 8 to 12 years. It brings a sense of pride to the Cardinals.

"It's wonderful for the school," said head football coach Mike Pavlansky. "Phys-ed classes, all the outdoor sports, as you said, and now to have our administration and our community step up to the plate and replace it. This field is obviously very beautiful and we believe it to be one of the best in the area."

The Cardinals' football home opener is slated for Sept. 6 against Dover.