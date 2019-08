The Irish topped the Quakers 6-0 Wednesday night

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boys soccer team came away with a 6-0 shutout win over Salem on Wednesday night on the road.

Cam Forsyth, Mario Ruano, Jacob Coman, Patrick Fallon, Alex LaPlante and Ryan Coman all scored goals in the win for the Irish.

Ursuline assists were provided by Patrick Faloon, Cam Forsyth, Mario Ruano and Jacob Coman.

Ursuline’s Calder Lenhart finished with two saves, while Salem’s Tommy Goodchild notched six.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 2-0 on the season.