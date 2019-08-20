New name for Salem stadium honors ’54 grad and football player

The name change was to honor Bob Sebo, who donated $400,000 to renovate the stadium

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A 90-year tradition in Salem has been changed. What has long been called Reilly Stadium will now be called Sebo Stadium.

Salem Superintendent Sean Kirkland said the school board made the decision at a meeting Monday night.

The name change was to honor Bob Sebo, one of the founders of the company Paychex, who donated $400,000 to renovate the stadium.

“He’s an entrepreneur and a philanthropist who has been a big supporter of the Salem City Schools,” Kirkland said.

Salem’s stadium opened in 1929 and was named after Civil War General James Reilly. Five thousand dollars from Reilly’s will helped buy the land where the stadium stands.

It’s an historic place. Jesse Owens ran there in 1936, John Kennedy spoke there in 1960 and it was the first stadium in Ohio to have lights.

Bob Sebo was a 1954 Salem graduate and football player. He still has a home in Salem.

Sebo’s naming rights for the stadium are for 25 years, after which it can be renewed.