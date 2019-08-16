New era: Dungee looks to bring winning ways back to Hickory

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – From 2011 to 2016, Hickory was a mainstay as District Ten Champion. Since that time, the Hornets have suffered back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in 11 years.

“Last year was unacceptable. For sure. 2-7 is just unacceptable,” said senior running back Hunter Stoots.



The disappointment from last year has fueled the team heading into the 2019 campaign.

“It’s always there. It’s just something that drives us more and more every day,” said junior quarterback Michael Henwood. “I mean, it’s not like we’re scared that it’s gonna happen again. We definitely don’t think that’s gonna happen again. But it’s just something to push us a little bit harder.”

After one of the area’s top coaches, Bill Brest, stepped down last December, a new era of Hickory football is being ushered in with Bill Dungee taking over the Hornets’ program.

“I think my style is very encouraging,” Dungee said. “I tell the kids all the time, I’m not a big yeller, I’m not a big screamer. I have our rules, we abide by them. But, I want those guys, as I said before, to have fun and we’re gonna play hard. So, I think my biggest thing is I’m gonna encourage them. I’m gonna push them hard.”



It’s a style that resonates with his players.

“It elevates us. It elevates our enthusiasm, our emotion. It elevates our play every day,” Henwood explained.

“Yeah, it’s a fast-paced offense. For sure. A fun coach… really energetic,” Stoots added.

Dungee knows the Hornets well, after previously serving as an assistant at both Farrell and Sharon. His coaching history adds fuel to the fire for the already heated rivalries.

“It adds that little bit of extra oomph… that little bit more of extra drive to win. We are focused week by week, but there’s always that extra drive on those weeks,” Henwood admitted.

“After six years of winning D-10, I mean, it’s kinda expected that we win. I hope we get back to that point this year,” Stoots said.



Hickory will kick off the season on Friday, Aug. 23 against Sharpsville.

“Although this group has seen some losing the last couple of years, their mindset is still Hickory Hornet football. So, they’re ready to get back after it. They’re eager and hungry. They want to do whatever it takes to get back on top and they’re working their butts off in order to accomplish that,” Dungee said.