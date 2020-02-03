Young students join in for Youngstown Summit Academy’s first Peace March

The first grad teacher's plan was to let the students recreate the march in Washington in 1963 led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior, allowing kids to learn by doing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday was a day to take advantage of the sunshine and warm temperatures for students at one school in Youngstown.

Armed with banners and signs they made themselves, students with Summit Academy in Youngstown took to the streets Monday afternoon for the school’s first ever “Peace March.”

First grade teacher Jonathon Armstrong came up with the idea recently. After talking with his students about Black History Month, he noticed a disconnect.

“They see it on television. They hear it. They hear us talking about it, but to actually get out and do it is something new for them,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong’s plan was to let the students recreate the march in Washington in 1963 led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior, allowing kids to learn by doing.

“It was a way to kinda bring that march to real life, to make it real for them,” Armstrong said.

Many of the students carried signs made by the older kids in the group with words like “peace” and “don’t hate.”

“The older group–I’ve gotta give credit to them–they stepped up,” Armstrong said.

While this event was meant to kick off the school’s Black History observance, Armstrong says the rest of the month will include lessons to help reinforce what the kids have done so far.